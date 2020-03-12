Delaware has four coronavirus cases, all tied to university

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware says that two graduates students and a postdoctoral researcher have tested positive for the coronavirus.

That brings the number of cases in the state to four, according to a tally posted Thursday by state health officials

The Delaware Division of Public Health said Thursday that the three individuals are under the age of 30. The state said the individuals are not severely ill and are currently self-isolated at home.

The University said in a statement that the three had close contact with each other at an off-campus social event in February. The three people were also with the faculty member who was the first person to test positive in the state.

The university said that all four individuals are receiving appropriate medical care.

Positive tests by state health departments are sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak


