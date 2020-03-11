Utah lawmakers reach education-funding deal with teachers

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Voters could soon be asked to change the Utah Constitution to allow a major shift in education funding after a deal announced Wednesday with the state’s largest teacher’s union.

The compromise would include increasing the amount of money schools get per student and the creation of a $75 million rainy-day fund. In exchange, the state could dip into income taxes to pay for children’s health care and the needs of the disabled.

Republicans like Gov. Gary Herbert hailed the deal as “the proverbial win-win-win.” Some Democrats, though, remained concerned about whether changing the constitution could ultimately undermine education funding in a state where per-pupil spending is historically among the lowest in the country.

The deal looks likely to pass at the Legislature. It must also be approved by the voters on the November ballot because it's a constitutional change.

Lawmakers have said it is essential to prop up a faltering sales-tax base. Two other tax-overhaul attempts have failed: a deeply unpopular plan that included raising taxes on food and a proposal to tax services that ran into opposition from businesses.

Convincing voters to change the way education is funded could also be tricky. But Heidi Matthews with the Utah Education Association said steps like guarantees of increases to fund student growth are good. “The solution we’re presenting here today is not perfect, but we didn’t let perfect get in the way of progress,” she said.

The plan would allow income tax money to be used for things like the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provides coverage to children whose families are low income but earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.

Still, some worried about shifting from a constitutional guarantee for education funding to one written into laws that the Legislature could change later.

“I can’t bring myself to exchange the constitutional language for the statutory language,” Democratic Rep. Brian King said. “I just can’t do it.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>