Providence superintendent releases his list of priorities

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state-appointed superintendent of the Providence school system released a list of priorities Wednesday he intends to tackle in an attempt to turn the struggling district around.

The plan unveiled by Superintendent Harrison Peters, who started Feb. 20, is not the final state turnaround plan that is expected to be released next month, but the initial steps.

The 10-page plan includes reviews of every school in the district; a review of the district transportation policy; the establishment of a task force to “significantly reduce” employee vacancies; a recruitment campaign to attract “diverse and effective” teachers; and a plan to gather and track the social-emotional health and growth data of students.

“We have an incredibly unique opportunity, with leadership from the state and city aligned with us, and I do not intend to squander this rare moment," Peters wrote in a letter accompanying the plan.

The state took control of the city's school system on Nov. 1 in response to a scathing report by the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy last June that called the system among the nation's worst.

Providence has about 24,000 students in 41 schools.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>