Osceola schools closed due to coronavirus concerns

OSCEOLA, Wis. (AP) — Classes have been canceled at a school district in western Wisconsin Tuesday because someone sickened by the coronavirus attended an event there over the weekend.

The Osceola School District is just north of Pierce County where a second Wisconsin case of the coronavirus was confirmed late Monday.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

It's not clear whether the person who attended the event at Osceola High School on Saturday is the same person in Pierce County who has the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health Services said the Pierce County resident was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and is currently isolated at home.

Osceola is the first school district in Wisconsin to close because of the coronavirus.

Osceola School District officials consulted with Polk County and state health officials before deciding to cancel school and activities on Tuesday "so recommended cleaning can take place ensuring the safety of students and staff," Superintendent Mark Luebker said.


