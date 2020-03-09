Utah school software will send alerts about student accounts

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah school district adopted computer software that alerts administrators and parents to activity in student Google accounts that may raise concerns.

The Weber School District in Ogden plans to use the free service called Bark that flags mentions of self-harm, drugs or weapons in online accounts, The Standard-Examiner reported Saturday.

Parents and students were informed of the program that began two weeks ago, district officials said.

Administrators will receive snippets of conversations or copies of Google documents containing the flagged content, officials said.

Alerts are generated through artificial intelligence and algorithms, District Technology Director Lynn Raymond said.

“We’re not trying to catch kids doing bad things,” Raymond said. “It’s trying to train them how to be safe, how to be protected and how to be appropriate with your online and your digital footprint.”

The experience will be valuable for students who eventually use university or employer computer accounts and email, Raymond said.

Parents can choose to receive the same notifications as administrators, although access will be limited to information about their own children.

About 25% of parents in the district have opted in, Technology and Media Supervisor Nick Harris said.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>