Plattsmouth district also canceling classes as precaution

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — The Plattsmouth district in eastern Nebraska has joined schools in Fremont in canceling classes as a precaution against the spread of a new virus that originated in China.

The district said Sunday the classes and activities will be canceled Monday through Thursday. Classes already weren’t planned for Friday.

An Omaha woman with the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 participated in a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont on Feb. 29. Two members of her family have since tested positive. Plattsmouth Community Schools said one of its students attended the tournament.

Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Midland University and the Fremont Family YMCA have canceled or postponed activities and classes.

Midland University will be closed through Saturday. Fremont Public Schools will be closed through March 22 because spring break is scheduled for March 15-22.

Logan View schools in Hooper also closed Monday and Tuesday. They already were scheduled to be closed for break Wednesday through Friday.

Other school districts have told parents that they are taking extra steps to sanitize buildings.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

