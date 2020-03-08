Fremont schools close as precaution to limit virus' spread

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Schools in Fremont will be closed for at least a week as a precaution because a woman infected with COVID-19 attended a Special Olympics basketball tournament in the city.

Several institutions in Fremont, including Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Midland University and the Fremont Family YMCA, have canceled or postponed all activities and classes.

The schools will remain closed at least through Saturday. Midland University will be closed through March 15. Fremont Public Schools will be closed through March 22 because the district's spring break is scheduled for the week of March 15-22.

The YMCA, where the basketball tournament was held, plans to reopen Monday after a thorough cleaning of the facility.

Health officials say the woman with COVID-19 spend most of Feb. 29 at the YMCA. Everyone who participated in the tournament is being asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves until Saturday for symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The 36-year-old infected Omaha woman who attended the tournament tested positive Friday for COVID-19 after being taken to an Omaha emergency room Thursday. Health officials say she had recently traveled to the United Kingdom and first started showing symptoms of a respiratory illness on Feb. 24. She returned to Nebraska on Feb. 27.


