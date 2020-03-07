Students test negative for virus after one father diagnosed

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Health officials say all students at a Reno elementary school tested negative after one student's father was diagnosed with the coronavirus in Nevada's second such case.

Washoe County Health District officials conducted the testing of students from Huffaker Elementary on Friday.

The student's father is a man in his 50s who was diagnosed after returning from a cruise. He was reported in stable condition and self-isolating at home.

In another development, the state Department of Health and Human Services said 40 other Nevada residents who also were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship were being contacted by health authorities to assess their health and any symptoms that may be consistent with the virus.

The passengers disembarked from the ship on Feb. 21.

The Reno father's case and that of a Las Vegas-area man also in his 50s were both announced Thursday.

Huffaker Elementary was closed Friday for cleaning.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said state officials had received assurances from federal officials that commercial medical testing laboratories in Nevada would be authorized to begin testing for the virus “in the near future."

More capacity is needed because currently only public labs in Reno and Las Vegas can conduct the virus tests, Sisolak said Saturday during a news briefing.

Health professionals, hospitals, insurance companies and other entities are joining together to “work together for all of Nevada,” said Sisolak, who also praised front-line health workers. “We can't thank them enough.""

—-

This story has been corrected to reflect that the Reno school's name is spelled Huffaker.

Web Only

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Back to Top