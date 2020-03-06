Teacher group SC for Ed plans school day Statehouse rally

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The teacher group whose rally last year brought 10,000 people to the South Carolina Statehouse is planning another school day rally later this month.

SC for Ed announced its plans for a March 24 rally on social media Friday, a day after the state Senate passed a massive education bill the organization said ignored the needs of teachers.

Teachers calling for smaller class sizes, an increase in the money the state gives school districts and fewer standardized tests have been ignored, SC for Ed said in a statement.

The organization asked teachers who plan to come to the rally to ask to take a personal day as soon as possible so their school district can plan for their absence.

Several school districts had to close for the day last May because so many teachers took the day off for SC for Ed's rally. The grassroots group of teachers was found online less than two years ago.

After passing the education bill Thursday, several senators gathered for a news conference where they asked teachers to read the bill before saying nothing was done and promised to keep working to improve education.

The House passed its own massive education overhaul bil l in March 2019, and the two chambers will need to work out their differences.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>