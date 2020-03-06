Reno case of coronavirus is 2nd for Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Health officials in Reno say Nevada has a second case of coronavirus, a man in his 50s who is linked to the possible outbreak on the Grand Princess cruise ship, and that a Reno elementary school has been closed as a precaution.

The Washoe County Health District announced the diagnosis of the Reno case late Thursday, the same day that health officials in Las Vegas announced the state's first case.

Officials said the condition of the man in the Reno-area case is stable and that he is self-isolating at home.

According to the health district, the man has a family member who is a student at Huffaker Elementary School and he school in Reno was closed Friday “out of an abundance of caution" though there were no confirmed cases involving the school.

The Las Vegas case involves a man in his 50s who recently returned from a trip to Washington state where numerous cases have been reported. His case was diagnosed based on lab results after the man sought treatment for respiratory distress.


