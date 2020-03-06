Nevada school closed for virus tests after parent falls ill

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Students from a shuttered northern Nevada elementary school and their families were being tested for the new coronavirus after the father of one student was diagnosed with the disease, health and school officials said Friday.

“There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at that elementary school, but we continue to investigate,” Washoe County Health Manager Kevin Dick told reporters during a news conference describing actions taken since the second case of coronavirus in Nevada was discovered Thursday.

Dick said investigators in northern Nevada were trying to rule out COVID-19 as the “influenza like illness” that has been affecting people at the school.

Health officials in Las Vegas announced the state's first case earlier Thursday.

The coronaviruses has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide and killed at least 3,400, mostly in China, since it was first identified in late 2019. Officials say most cases have been mild.

The Reno school was undergoing what district Superintendent Kristen McNeill called a second “deep cleaning,” and it will be up to the health district to decide if it will open Monday. Other Reno-area schools remain open. The district has 64,000 students and 8,000 staff members, McNeill said.

The father, in his 50s, was on the Grand Princess cruise ship now being held off the coast of California for coronavirus testng. Officials said his condition was stable and he was “self-isolating" at home.

The Las Vegas case involves a man, also in his 50s, who officials said recently returned from a trip to Washington state, where dozens of cases of the virus have been reported. The Southern Nevada Health District said Friday he remained in serious condition. Investigators were monitoring his family members and tracing people who had contact with him since he returned home from trips to Texas and Washington state.

Officials said it appeared both Nevada patients contracted the virus elsewhere, not in the state. Hundreds of people were being monitored statewide, according to a Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health website .

The Las Vegas patient did not have symptoms of illness while traveling, “and people in airports or who had limited interactions are not considered close contacts or at high risk," the health district said in a statement.

Potential close contacts include people who share a household, health care providers or people who were within 6 feet of an infected individual for a prolonged period of time, it said, asking those people to self-quarantine for 14 days.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>