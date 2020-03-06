Minnesota high school graduation rates higher than ever

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Overall graduation rates for Minnesota high school students have hit a historic high.

The state Department of Education released data Thursday that shows a graduation rate of 83.7% for the class of 2019. That's up half a percentage point from the prior year and up nearly one and a half points over the last five years.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports black and Hispanic students made the biggest gains with improvements of more than 3 percentage points for Hispanics and more than 2 points for black students.

“I’m proud of all our students, educators and schools for again posting the highest graduation rate on record,” said Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker in a statement. “Reaching that high school graduation milestone is a pivotal moment on a student’s path to success.”

Racial and socioeconomic disparities persist with graduation rates higher for white students than they are for students of color.

The data shows the rate for Native American students fell slightly this year. The rate remains the lowest among Minnesota high school students at just over half.

“These gaps in our graduation rates are unacceptable. Students of all races and ZIP codes deserve the same opportunity at achieving the life they have always dreamed,” Ricker said.


