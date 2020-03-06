Kentucky House passes its version of new 2-year state budget

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House passed its version of a new two-year state budget Friday, but some lawmakers said funding needs would be shortchanged by an unwillingness to tap into more revenue sources.

The GOP-crafted spending plan drew bipartisan support in clearing the House 86-10. The measure goes to the Republican-dominated Senate.

The House version modified Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's proposed pay raise for teachers to spread it to other school employees. It boosted school-security funding to hire hundreds of counselors. The House plan scaled back Beshear's proposal to add more social workers but offered salary enhancements to hire and retain more of them to work in child protective services.

“It will not be the finished document," House budget committee Chairman Steven Rudy said. “But I believe that this balanced budget is very responsible and it will help to move the state forward."

The top-ranking Democrat, Rep. Joni Jenkins, said “there's lot of common ground" on the spending plan, but said lawmakers should consider more revenue so the state can “move forward more quickly in education and social services."

The only new revenue source in the House plan would come from new taxes on vaping and tobacco products.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>