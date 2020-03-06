District closes 5 schools over reported coronavirus exposure

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Classes were cancelled Friday at five schools in an eastern Pennsylvania school district because some members of its school community were exposed to a confirmed case of the new coronavirus, district officials said.

Central Bucks School District Superintendent John Kopicki said the decision to close the schools was made “out of an abundance of caution" after consultations with state and local health officials.

The people exposed to the virus were known to have “had contact" with the schools, but further details on those people and their interaction in the five schools were not disclosed.

The closed schools will undergo a “deep cleaning of all impacted facilities," Kopicki said.

The coronavirus case that led to the closures originated in another state, Kopicki said, but further details were not disclosed..


