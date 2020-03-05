School with coronavirus cases to remain closed another week

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Catholic school in Rhode Island linked to three cases of coronavirus in New England will remain closed another week as roughly 200 people connected to a school trip to Italy have been quarantined.

Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket said in an announcement on its website Wednesday that all students who had contact with a faculty member who tested positive for the virus are being monitored until March 12.

The school near the Massachusetts border said it hopes to reopen on March 16.

School officials said the state hasn't required the school remain closed, but they've decided to take a “conservative approach” and are continuing to assign students online coursework through March 13.

The school has been closed since two cases of the virus were confirmed Sunday in a man in his 40s and a teenage student who had returned from the trip to Italy in mid-February.

The man is being treated at a hospital and school officials say the student attended school for a few days before becoming ill.

The third person who has since tested positive for the virus is a teacher at the school who is in her 20s and lives in Massachusetts.

All 38 people who took the trip including students and adult chaperones, were initially placed on a two-week home quarantine.

On Wednesday, state health officials said the number of people on home quarantine had grown to 200. All have some connection to the school trip, officials said.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>