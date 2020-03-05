Coronavirus: South Dakota schools cancel trips, programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Universities in South Dakota are canceling overseas trips and students are coming home early from study abroad programs because of concerns over the coronavirus.

South Dakota State University announced Wednesday that all school-sponsored international travel is canceled.

The Argus Leader says it affects about 15 study abroad programs planned for the spring and summer terms including a spring break trip to Italy, the epicenter of Europe's coronavirus outbreak where more than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected.

Two South Dakota State students are being brought home from their current studies in Italy.

"While a tough decision, it's one we felt was needed," said Mike Lockrem, SDSU spokesman.

The university was canceling any trips to countries that the U.S. State Department had placed under Level 3 or Level 4 travel advisories, such as China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.


