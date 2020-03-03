Virus spurs suburban Seattle schools to mull online classes

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban school district north of Seattle was closed Tuesday for training on conducting remote lessons in the event of prolonged school closures due to virus outbreak and a private school said it will conduct classes online only until the end of March.

The schools took the steps after researchers said the virus that causes the disease called COVID-19 vmay have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state, and experts said more cases will probably be reported soon.

Six people have died from the disease in Washington state, all at a hospital in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. Several of the deaths were tied to a long-term care facility in the same suburb, LifeCare Center of Kirkland, where dozens of residents were sickened. Of the new cases announced in King County Monday three were connected to the facility, including two who died.

A federal immigration field office near Tukwila closed after an employee vistited the LifeCare Center. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the decision to close the office was made "out of an abundance of caution" and that it would remain closed for 14 days.

The Eastside Prep private school in Kirkland said it would have students stay home and do online classes because of virus concerns. The school for grades 5 through 12 of nearly 500 students said on its website it had no known cases or suspected cases connected to the campus, but “we do not feel it is prudent to wait until there is a known case to take action.” The school said it would conduct online classes through March 27.

Meanwhile the Northshore School District, which has about 22,000 students just north of Seattle, was closed Tuesday so its teachers could also get ready to teach remotely if the need arises. Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter to students' families that the district was also making plans to help students who don’t have computers or internet access at home.

Seattle Public Schools has so far said it will not close, but is monitoring the situation.

Local and state health officials have not recommended school closures or cancellation of activities but said they respect the decisions of local school leaders.

Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington on Sunday said they had evidence the virus may have been circulating in the state for up to six weeks undetected. If true, that could mean that there are hundreds of undiagnosed cases in the area.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>