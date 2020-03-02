Some Washington state schools closed due to coronavirus

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — More than 10 schools in the Puget Sound region are closed Monday as a precaution for deep cleaning over coronavirus concerns with an entire district set to close Tuesday for training.

KOMO-TV reports at Hazen High School in Renton -- classes were canceled after a student and their parent reported flu-like symptoms and were tested for the virus. They are now self-quarantined -- waiting for results.

Other schools closed Monday for deep cleaning include Kentwood High School and Covington Elementary school, which are both in the Kent School District. A parent who has children at both schools became sick with flu-like symptoms last week. The students were at school during the week and has not shown any symptoms but the district made the decision to close both schools for a deep cleaning.

In Snohomish County, Frank Love Elementary School is closed in Bothell for cleaning after a staff member presented flu-like symptoms and that school will be disinfected. Cedar Park Christian School is also closed for cleaning.

And Jackson High School in Mill Creek is undergoing its third day of school cleaning after a student tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will remain closed for the day.

On Tuesday, all schools in the Northshore School District will be closed to allow teachers and staff to be trained on techniques for conducting remote lessons, should any extended school closure arise. Teachers are spending Monday to "connect with students to foreshadow the possibility of remote learning should it become necessary," Northshore Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter to students' families.

The district is also making contingency plans to help any students who do not have computers or internet at home to be loaned a computer and an internet hot spot, if needed.

In addition, Lake Washington Technical Institute is closed Monday and Tuesday for cleaning after 17 of their nursing students were at the LifeCare Center in Kirkland last week where it has since been learned a number of residents were infected with COVID-19.

For schools that don't have a direct connection to a potential exposure, King County officials say their recommendation is they remain open for now.

"At this time, we are not recommending school closures or cancellation of activities at schools," King County tweeted. "This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will be certain to update you should our recommendations change."

As of Monday morning, state and local health officials count 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington with two patients who have died.


