WVa teachers offered computer science program through WVU

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University program and the state Department of Education are working together to prepare teachers in computer science curriculum, the university said.

Teachers also can receive an advanced credential in computer science after completing the program through the WVU Center for Excellence in STEM Education's CodeWV program.

The program has already prepared more than 700 West Virginia educators, the school said Thursday in a news release. There is no cost to teachers or schools to participate.

WVU said the program expects to prepare at least one educator at each grade level in K-5 per school, and at least one teacher in each middle and high school.

Elementary teachers complete a one-day workshop. Middle and high school teachers must apply to participate in the five-day summer program. Four follow-up workshops to support teachers in offering the curriculum are then held on Saturdays throughout the following academic year.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>