High school closed a second day over new virus concerns

A suburban Seattle high school was closed for a second consecutive day on Friday after a staffer's family member was placed in quarantine over concerns about new virus that started in China.

Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter to parents that Bothell High School will remain closed while the district waits for the results of a staffer's family member placed in quarantine for possible coronavirus. Reid said the school staffer is not sick, but is in self-quarantine at home.

She said crews cleaned and disinfected a large portion of the campus on Thursday and another day of no class will allow crews to clean the entire school by next week.

The local health department, Public Health Seattle & King County, said in a statement Thursday that the closure wasn't needed.

Bothell is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Seattle.


