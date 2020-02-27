Lawyer: Win over transgender runner shouldn't affect suit

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for three Connecticut high school runners suing to block the participation of transgender athletes in girls sports say recent victories on the track by one of their clients should have no bearing on the lawsuit.

Chelsea Mitchell, of Canton High School, beat transgender runner Terry Miller, of Bloomfield High School, in the 55-meter dash this month in both the Connecticut State Class S indoor track meet and the state open.

Mitchell and two other Connecticut high school runners filed a lawsuit this month seeking to block a state policy that allows high school athletes to compete based on the gender they identify with, arguing transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage.

In seeking to become defendants in the lawsuit, lawyers for Miller and Andraya Yeawood, another transgener athlete, point to Mitchell's Class S victory as evidence that the plaintiffs' argument is faulty.

But in a court filing Wednesday, Mitchell's lawyers argue that her wins over Miller do nothing to undermine the underlying argument that transgender athletes have unfair advantages.

“What Plaintiffs alleged — and what is true — is that due to physiological differences, female athletes cannot beat ‘comparably talented and trained’ males,” Mitchell's attorneys wrote. “And if Chelsea beat Miller by a hair in a particular race, Miller nevertheless deprived one girl of the second-place title in that race, and pushed the third-fastest girl off the victory podium entirely.”

These are the first races in the seniors' high school careers that Miller has lost to Mitchell.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>