Japan to Close Schools Nationwide to Control Spread of Coronavirus

Ebetsu municipal Kamiebetsu Elementary School is closed in response to the spread of the new coronavirus in Ebetsu, Hokkaido Prefecture on Feb. 27, 2020. The Hokkaido Board of Education has requested all municipal boards of education in Hokkaido to temporarily close elementary and junior high schools there on the previous day.
Ebetsu municipal Kamiebetsu Elementary School is closed in response to the spread of the new coronavirus in Ebetsu, Hokkaido Prefecture on Feb. 27, 2020. The Hokkaido Board of Education has requested all municipal boards of education in Hokkaido to temporarily close elementary and junior high schools there on the previous day.
—The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images
Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked all elementary, middle, and high schools nationwide on Thursday to close until late March to help control the spread of the new virus in the country.

The request caught many local officials by surprise. While not legally binding, it is expected to be largely followed. It will affect 12.8 million students at about 34,800 schools nationwide, according to the education ministry.

“The coming week or two is an extremely important time,” Abe said. “This is to prioritize the health and safety of the children and take precautions to avoid the risk of possible large-scale infections.”

The decision comes amid growing concern about the rise in the number of untraceable cases of the virus in northern Japan and elsewhere. Japan now has more than 910 cases, including 705 from a quarantined cruise ship. An eighth death from the virus was confirmed Thursday on the northern island of Hokkaido.

See Also: Are Schools Ready for Coronavirus? Trump Says They Should Be

Abe's announcement came hours after several local governments had announced their own decisions to suspend classes for shorter periods.

Officials in Hokkaido said they were closing all 1,600 elementary and middle schools. Hokkaido now has 54 confirmed cases, the largest in in the country outside the cruise ship.

Some local governments quickly said they will abide by the request, but others criticized the short notice and said it would affect working parents who need to find sitters for young school children.

“Society will fall apart because of the measures,” said Chiba Mayor Toshihito Kumagai, adding that he will come up with measures to support working parents during the school suspension.

Japan's school year ends in March, leaving little time for final exams or graduation ceremonies.

Schools should keep exams and graduation ceremonies to minimum and take all necessary precautions, Abe said.

“Our graduation ceremony is coming up soon, and it's quite a hectic time of the year,” Norinobu Sawada, vice principal of Koizumi Elementary School in Hokkaido's Kitami City, told TBS television. “The most important thing is to prevent infections, so there aren't many other options.”

The Japanese government has also asked companies to allow employees to work flexible hours or work from home to reduce infection risks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Related Stories
Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>