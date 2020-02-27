House OKs proposal to ban special elections for school bonds

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House passed a bill Thursday that would require school bond elections to be held in conjunction with general or primary elections.

Republican Rep. Tim Goodwin, the bill's sponsor, said it's intended to get more people voting in those elections. But opponents contend school boards set the dates in order to begin construction if the bonds are approved by voters.

Goodwin claimed some of the election dates chosen by school boards resulted in “voter suppression.” He referenced a bond election held this month in Rapid City, saying it may have discouraged voting by retired people who leave the area during winter.

That bond proposal failed by four percentage points.

Groups representing school boards and county commissioners opposed the bill.

Wade Pogany, a lobbyist for the Associated School Boards, told lawmakers Monday that the special elections don't suppress the vote, but help voters focus on the school bond rather than all the other items that appear on general election ballots.

“Voters will come to the polls on things that are important to them," Pogany said.

The free-market group Americans for Prosperity has pushed the proposal, pointing out that special elections cost taxpayers more money.


