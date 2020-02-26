Maryland school board won't increase passing test scores

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's state school board voted Tuesday to keep current graduation requirements in place for incoming high school students, reversing previous plans to raise the required scores on standardized tests.

The board’s decision came after a study linked success in college classes with students who earned at least a three out of five on statewide standardized exams in English and algebra, the Baltimore Sun reported. The board was considering raising the passing score to four. Students must pass the exams to receive a diploma.

Scores of four and five used to be considered passing, but after the state saw a high fail rate, they lowered the passing score to three and planned to increase it by the time the class of 2024 entered ninth grade in fall 2020.

But at the meeting Tuesday, the majority of state school board members said the data showed the state didn't need to increase the requirements to ensure students were college ready, the newspaper said.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>