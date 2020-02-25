SD lawmakers reject bill to stop school vaccine requirements

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers on Tuesday rejected a proposal to stop schools from requiring students to get vaccinations.

A House committee heard emotional testimony from parents on both sides of the issue, but decided to effectively kill the bill, saying it would have resulted in decreased vaccination rates and could have caused outbreaks in vaccine-preventable diseases. Supporters of the bill said South Dakota is the first state Legislature this year to consider a proposal to end school vaccine requirements, but that the issue is now being carried by lawmakers in a few other states. They hoped that despite the bill's defeat, their doubts about vaccinations would gain credence in the state.

Gov. Kristi Noem opposed the bill and told reporters last week that vaccinations have saved millions of lives. Doctors, as well as lobbyists from medical groups, hospitals, business groups, universities and schools, also lined up to testify against the bill.

Web Only

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Back to Top