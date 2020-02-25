District sparks controversy by busing students to polls

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A school district in North Carolina has been busing students to polling place so they can vote, register to vote or just to have a look.

The Greensboro News & Record reported Monday that the trips have prompted enthusiasm as well as opposition.

The Guilford County Schools field trip is optional. And administrators say it will help to educate students about citizenship. But school board leaders are split over the activity.

Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said the opportunity that students are getting excited her. But Vice Chairwoman Linda Welborn said that some parents are wondering whether the district had political motives.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in a press release that field trips to the polls help to eliminate barriers to registering and voting. She also said that state law encourages schools to register students to vote.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>