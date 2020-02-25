Bill introduced to undo Beshear's remake of school board

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republicans upset about the new Kentucky governor's overhaul of the state school board responded Tuesday with a bill that would block similar reorganizations from occurring again.

Senate President Robert Stivers introduced the bill and predicted quick action on it in the GOP-dominated Senate. It would prevent future governors from such a sweeping reorganization of the board's membership. It would ensure political, gender and racial diversity on the board that oversees Kentucky's K-12 education system, the Republican leader said.

“I don't know how you argue against the diversity of this," Stivers told reporters. “It's the way it should have been in the first place."

On his first day in office in December, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear fulfilled a campaign pledge when he disbanded and then recreated the Kentucky Board of Education. Beshear had expressed concerns about the previous board’s affinity for charter schools.

All of the governor's appointees were Democrats, which drew the ire of Republican lawmakers.

Under the new bill, Beshear's appointees would lose their seats but could be reconsidered for reappointment if the measure becomes law. The legislation calls for “proportional representation" among Democrats and Republicans on the state school board based on voter registration numbers. As a result, not all of Beshear's appointees would be able to be reappointed.

The governor's office on Tuesday defended the appointments.

“The current board is the best qualified in recent memory, including a superintendent of the year, an inductee into the National Teaching Hall of Fame and a former president of the University of Kentucky," Beshear's spokeswoman, Crystal Staley, said in a statement.

“In putting together the board, the governor has simply exercised the same authority that has been available to all previous governors," she added.

Beshear wielded his executive authority to revamp the board's membership on day one of his administration. The action drew an immediate court challenge from ousted board members who had been appointed by Beshear's Republican predecessor, Matt Bevin. They claim Beshear exceeded his authority by removing them before their terms expired.

A series of state court judges left Beshear's executive order intact. The former board members then took their case to federal court. A federal judge is reviewing their request for an emergency injunction that could restore the old board.

Since the new board was installed, the state's previous education commissioner resigned under pressure and the board has taken initial steps toward the search for the next education chief.

———

The legislation is Senate Bill 10.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>