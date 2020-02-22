High school to alter mascot's image after KKK references

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) — The depictions of a Vermont high school's mascot will be removed following complaints the images were associated with the Ku Klux Klan.

Superintendent Layne Millington of the Orange Southwest School District announced the gym wall at Randolph Union High School showing a shrouded ghost riding a horse will be painted over, WPTZ reported Thursday.

Clocks throughout the school that show the controversial depictions of the Galloping Ghosts of Randolph will also be replaced. But Millington made it clear that while the illustration of the mascot will change, the mascot itself won't.

Should a new image replace the one being removed, it’ll be a version from the school archives that shows a skeleton, Millington said.

The district decided not to hold public meetings on the matter because of what Millington called “contentious” debates around the subject of mascot changes across the country.

Instead, the superintendent said he hopes cutting right to a decision will allow for meaningful conversations about racial justice, and make diverse members of the school community feel respected and welcome.

Millington added, “Each and every one of those students has stories that need to be told and need to be heard.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>