Kentucky Gov. Signs Bill to Require School Officers to Be Armed

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
—AP Photo/Bryan Woolston
Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

Frankfort, Ky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Friday to require that law enforcement officers carry weapons when assigned to provide security at schools.

The measure won strong bipartisan support in the legislature. It's a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law stemming from a 2018 fatal school shooting in Kentucky.

“I simply cannot ask a school resource officer to stop an armed gunman entering a school without them having the ability to not only achieve this mission but also to protect themselves," the governor told reporters. “We must be able to stop the worst of the worst.”

Beshear had until Friday to either sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

In announcing his decision, the governor repeatedconcerns thatthe bill's supporters made for arming school officers—that other law officers couldn't respond quickly enough to a school shooting.

Beshear said he considers the presence of armed officers at schools as a potential deterrent.

Republican Sen. Max Wise, the bill's lead sponsor, said the governor's action signing the measure into law will go down as an “incredibly important day" for the state.

The measure is crucial to the state's efforts to bolster school safety, Wise said.

Last year's school safety law did not specify whether school police officers—known as school resource officers—needed to carry a weapon.

The issue of arming school-based officers has sparked intense debate in the state's largest school district, which includes Louisville.

Beshear said Friday he hopes concerns about arming school officers can be alleviated through the officers' training.Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown said Beshear's administration welcomes suggestions from the bill's critics on shaping curriculum and training for school officers.

“The best way to ultimately address those concerns is to include those voices and to make sure that they have a chance to help us develop curriculum, to help us address where this concern comes from," the governor said. The school safety efforts are in response to the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky, where two 15-year-old students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, were killed and more than a dozen others were injured when another student opened fire.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Related Stories
Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>