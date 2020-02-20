Student sues school system over trauma reminders

A Connecticut school board has been sued by a student and her parents who say the girl was placed in the same class with a male student who had sexually assaulted her years earlier despite a promise by school officials that they would not be placed together.

That was one of several “trauma reminders,” which included forced participation in a classroom discussion about a book on sexual assault, that caused PTSD, panic attacks and suicidal thoughts in the girl, according to a Hartford Court story published Thursday.

New motions in the suit against the Simsbury Board of Education were filed Wednesday.

The school district's actions caused “needless and preventable life changing injuries to a vulnerable young woman,” said Jonathan Hasbani, the family's attorney

Superintendent Matt Curtis declined to comment. Messages were left with the Board of Education’s attorneys.

The board's attorneys wrote in legal responses they did not have enough information to admit or deny the class placement and denied the girl was forced to participate in the book discussion.

The lawsuit contends the town and the school board were negligent, created a public nuisance and breached their fiduciary duty.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $15,000.


