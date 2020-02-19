Wyoming high school students protest closure of study hall

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Students at a Wyoming high school protested the closure of a study hall, calling the reduction of time to do homework and other educational tasks a class issue for economically disadvantaged students.

South High School in Cheyenne cancelled the daily study period, prompting about 200 students to protest Tuesday, The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

“Most of us don’t have the luxury of free time at home to study and do homework, because a lot of us have jobs or (are) taking care of our families at home,” said Jakob Larrew, a senior who organized the demonstration in the school auditorium.

Until Tuesday, South students had a 40-minute, daily period called Extended Learning Opportunity. Struggling students could meet with teachers for help, while other students could do extra work in the auditorium or library.

Eliminating the study period added nine minutes to the other four class periods.

South is keeping one study period on the schedule each week while adding office hours to teacher schedules.

“I’m not taking anything away,” said Principal Phil Thompson, who plans to revisit the new schedule after six weeks. “I’m redistributing it so we can be more effective.”


