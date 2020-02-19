Wisconsin Assembly votes to require teaching the Holocaust

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Teaching about the Holocaust to middle and high school students in Wisconsin would be required under a bill passed unanimously Tuesday by the state Assembly.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

The bill had broad support at a public hearing earlier this month from those who work to keep alive the memory of the organized mass murder of 6 million Jews and others by the Nazis under Adolf Hitler.

Proponents worry that as memory of the Holocaust fades, and the number of survivors who can tell their stories dwindle, younger generations will not learn about the systematic killing of the Jews and others.

Eleven states currently requiring teaching Holocaust history. The Wisconsin bill requiring it be taught as part of the social studies curriculum would have to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>