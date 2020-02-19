New Mexico forms advisory panel on early childhood education

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Early Childhood Education and Care Department is looking for community members, teachers and other experts to serve on a new advisory council.

The department announced the formation of the panel Tuesday, saying the state has extraordinary educational leaders and the department needs their wisdom. Candidates will have through March 6 to apply.

The advisory council was created through legislation adopted last year. It will be charged with developing ways to measure and monitor outcomes for children and families that receive child care through assistance programs. It also will develop a workforce plan for the agency that includes a wage structure, professional development and opportunities for advancement.

The advisory council will have to submit its plan to the Legislature and the governor's office before the end of the year.


