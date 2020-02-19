Ex-Arizona vice principal pleads guilty in enrollment fraud

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PHOENIX (AP) — A former charter school vice principal in Arizona has pleaded guilty to felony theft charges stemming from a $2.5 million scheme to inflate enrollment.

Joann Vega is the third executive at the now-closed Bradley Academy of Excellence to enter a guilty plea for falsifying student enrollment figures, the Arizona Republic reported.

Prosecutors accuse academy executives of reporting about 191 fake students to the state Department of Education during the 2016-2017 school year, and about 453 the following year.

Arizona public schools are funded based on the number of students, meaning each additional student a school reports to the state brings more tax dollars.

The school closed in January 2018 ahead of an audit from the state education department, officials said.

Vega faces up to eight years and nine months in prison under the plea agreement. She is scheduled for sentencing April 24.

Principal Harold Cadiz pleaded guilty to two counts of theft Friday and is scheduled for sentencing in March.

Academy Chairman Daniel Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft in November 2018, and faces up to 12 and a half years in prison. A sentencing date for Hughes has not yet been scheduled.

All three executives were ordered to pay restitution to the state and federal departments of Education and Agriculture.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>