Vegas school probed for racial 'Duck, Duck, Goose' game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — School district officials in Las Vegas are investigating allegations that a class was playing a game of “Duck, Duck, Goose” that invoked slavery.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that the principal at Rowe Elementary School issued a message to parents about the reported incident.
Principal Jeffrey Schaber said no behavior that contradicts having “an inclusive community” would be tolerated.
A parent posted on Facebook that her kindergarten-age daughter last week was taught to play “Duck, Duck, Goose,” but as “Hunter Chase the Slave.”
It was not clear if this occurred in front of a teacher.
Schaber said the incident is being thoroughly investigated.
