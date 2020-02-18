Vegas school probed for racial 'Duck, Duck, Goose' game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School district officials in Las Vegas are investigating allegations that a class was playing a game of “Duck, Duck, Goose” that invoked slavery.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that the principal at Rowe Elementary School issued a message to parents about the reported incident.

Principal Jeffrey Schaber said no behavior that contradicts having “an inclusive community” would be tolerated.

A parent posted on Facebook that her kindergarten-age daughter last week was taught to play “Duck, Duck, Goose,” but as “Hunter Chase the Slave.”

It was not clear if this occurred in front of a teacher.

Schaber said the incident is being thoroughly investigated.


