Parents sue Madison schools over transgender policy

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of parents filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the Madison school district's transgender policy is unconstitutional because it prohibits teachers and staff from informing parents that their children want to switch sexes.

Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit on the parents' behalf in Dane County Circuit Court.

According to the lawsuit, Madison schools adopted a policy in 2018 that states a person's gender identity can be male, female, a blend of both or neither and is determined by person's sense of self. The policy states that the district is committed to affirming each student's self-designated gender identity and the district will strive to “disrupt the gender binary" with books and lessons stating that everyone has the right to choose their gender.

Even though the district requires parental consent before students can change their name and gender in official district records, the policy allows students to pick new names and pronouns they can use at school regardless of whether they have a parent's permission. All teachers and district staff must refer to students by their chosen names and pronouns even though the names aren't official in district systems.

The policy also prohibits teachers and staff from revealing a student's gender identity, including any new names or pronouns, used at school to parents or guardians, according to the lawsuit. The policy goes on to state that staff must use the child's legal name with family.

The parents argue the policy violates the state constitution's due process clause, which protects parents' right to raise their children according to the parents beliefs.

District spokesman Tim LeMonds said Tuesday that the district had not been served with the lawsuit and could not comment until it had a chance to review it.

But LeMonds said the district stands by its guidance on transgender and nonbinary students. He said the district recognizes its tremendous responsibility to uphold the right of every child to be educated in a safe, inclusive and nondiscriminatory environment.

If a student wants to change gender identity at school, teachers must fill out a form listing the student's chosen name and pronouns and answer whether the student uses that name at home.

The form states that parental consent is needed to change name and gender in official records but students can use their chosen name and pronouns without parental permission. The form states that any interviews with the student are confidential in defiance of a state law that gives parents access to all education records, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit contends that keeping parents in the dark about their children's sexuality interferes with parents' right to guide their children through life-altering decisions and provide professional help their children may urgently need.

“There is no compelling government interest in keeping secret from parents that their child is dealing with gender dysphoria,” the lawsuit says.

The parents also argue that the policy violates the state constitution's religious freedom guarantee.

The parents maintain they believe that God intended humans to be two sexes. The district policy interferes with their right to seek treatment for their children to stop a gender transition and hiding a student's struggles with gender interferes with their right to guide their children in accordance with their religious beliefs.

———

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>