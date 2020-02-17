Maryland's first inspector general for education named

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Monday that a state education department administrator with a long former career in the U.S. Marshal's Service will be the state's first inspector general for education.

Richard P. Henry, who is currently executive director of the State Department of Education's Office of Compliance and Monitoring, will move to his new post in early March, Hogan's office said in a news release.

The naming of the inspector general, who is appointed to a five-year term by the governor, attorney general and state treasurer, affirms the state's commitment to accountability for parents, teachers and taxpayers and to better education results, according to Hogan.

Henry, a Johns Hopkins University graduate, served in the Marshal's Service for more than 25 years until 2018 in several roles, including chief inspector for the Information Technology Division and as a senior financial fraud and asset forfeiture inspector.

Henry "has the experience and the passion to serve as a tough but fair watchdog in this new role," Hogan said.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>