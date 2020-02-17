At halfway mark, South Dakota lawmakers focus on the money

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers said they would turn their focus to the state budget this week as they hit the halfway mark in the 2020 session, though Republicans and Democrats laid out different visions of how to use that money.

Legislators settled on roughly $1.74 billion in revenue to use in setting the state budget — an increase of $19 million from Gov. Kristi Noem's projection in December. Once combined with federal funding and other state funds, the budget will likely total more than $5 billion.

But Democrats, who hold just three spots on the committee that decides the size of the budget, were not pleased with the final projections, saying Republicans were being too cautious with the estimates.

Democrats want the state to fund inflationary pay increases for teachers, state employees and service care providers. They are also asking Republican colleagues, who hold a supermajority in both houses of the Legislature, to consider making a one-time allotment of $32 million from the state's education trust fund.

It's a move they hope will show voters in November's election there should put a few more “D's” on the Legislature's roster.

“There's only one party that's addressing education funding in Pierre,” said Rep. Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat.

Democrats hold the fewest numbers of seats in the Capitol since the 1950's, meaning they have to win Republican support for any proposal.

Republicans said they are doing a fine job running things, though they will also be paying close attention to the budget process now that revenue figures are set.

Sen. Jim Bolin, a Canton Republican, said balancing the budget and maintaining the "basic programs" of state government would ensure they retain their traditional dominance.

The state's constitution requires a balanced budget. Bolin said the state's fiscal conservatism and low taxes are good for business.

Legislators will get one more glimpse of how much money to expect when revenue reports come in the last few weeks of the session. So far this year, revenue has been higher than expected, but spring flooding is looming over the state's agriculture industry, leading some lawmakers to be cautious about the state's financial outlook.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>