Utah House passes bill to expand enhanced kindergarten

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A bill that would expand opportunities for enhanced kindergarten early intervention programs passed the Utah House of Representatives.

The latest version of the bill passed Wednesday would provide additional resources to expand the reach of the program, The Deseret News reported.

The bill is intended to help bring struggling students to grade-level proficiency and above as they enter first grade.

The program is optional to parents, school districts and charter schools. Participating districts and schools must apply for grant funding.

The $18.6 million cost of the bill reflects expansion and replacement of federal funds.

Data from schools that use the program show “significant improvement in children who start kindergarten and who have been assessed and who are behind their peers,” said Republican Rep. Lowry Snow, who sponsored the legislation.

Research by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found students who read on grade level when they complete third grade are more likely to graduate and become economically successful, Snow said.

Those who reach that benchmark are less likely to require special education services, become involved in the criminal justice system as juveniles or adults and are 50% less likely to become a teen parent, Snow said.

About 40% of Utah students entering kindergarten need intervention, Snow said.

Republican Rep. Stephen Christiansen questioned providing a separate funding stream for optional enhanced kindergarten instead of placing the funding in the weighted pupil unit, the basic building block of education funding appropriated by state lawmakers.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>