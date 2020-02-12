Report: Wyoming app received more anonymous safety reports

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An anonymous tipster application marketed to Wyoming students received a record number of tips last year, with suicide being the most frequently reported concern, a report said.

The Safe2Tell program confirmed more than 1,750 tips were sent across the state in 2019, a 37% increase from the previous year, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday.

The program is designed to allow students to anonymously report safety or health concerns for themselves or their peers to Wyoming Highway Patrol and various school officials, officials said.

“The increase shows the level of trust students have in the program and their willingness to take on the responsibilities needed to report concerning behaviors,” said Bill Morse, the manager of the program.

The top five reported concerns last year included suicide with 239 reports, vaping with 229 reports, bullying with 193 reports, selling or using drugs with 179 reports and self harm with 127 reports, the report said.

The program launched in October 2016 in the Natrona County School District before later being introduced to the entire state. Safe2Tell can be used by its application, by phone calls or by using its website, officials said.

