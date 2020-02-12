Nevada school board to end meeting prayer after complaint

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada school board will no longer begin its meetings with prayer after receiving a complaint that it is a violation of the constitutional separation between religion and government, board members said.

The Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation contacted the Clark County School District Board in December with a letter listing a number of legal decisions and calling the practice “coercive, embarrassing, and intimidating for non-religious citizens to be required to make a public showing of their non-belief."

The Freedom from Religion Foundation received a letter from the district dated Jan. 10 indicating the prayers would stop, said members of the group, which protects the constitutional principle of the separation of church and state.

“It should be a parent decision on what happens in our school system," said Antonio Bowen, a trustee candidate and youth pastor who is questioning the immediacy of the change.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada released a statement to KTNV-TV agreeing with the decision.

“We believe strongly in the separation of church and state and appreciate the decision of the CCSD Board of Trustees. Prayers at public meetings can alienate atheists, the non-religious, and those with different religious traditions," executive director Tod Story said.

Trustees declined to comment Tuesday.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>