Number of suspensions increase at Albuquerque Public Schools

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A report shows more than 4,000 more students were suspended in a New Mexico school district last year compared to the previous year, revealing previous improper documentation, district officials said.

There were more than 12,000 student suspensions at Albuquerque Public Schools in 2018-2019, a 51% increase compared to the more than 7,900 students suspended the year before, the Albuquerque Journal reported Monday.

The report includes in-school and out-of-school suspensions for assault and battery, bullying and harassment and drug-related infractions, district officials said.

The increase can be attributed to the district not previously reporting all of the suspensions to the state as required, up until last year, the state Public Education Department said.

The district documented suspensions based on a state list of infractions, but if a suspension happened due to something that was not on the list, it was not reported, department officials said.

More than 3,200 suspensions included in the 2018-2019 count were previously in the unreported category, district officials said.

The district believed it was reporting everything it needed to, district spokeswoman Monica Armenta said.

The government uses the information to designate “persistently dangerous schools” and also serves as a measure of how well students are accessing educational opportunities, department officials said.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>