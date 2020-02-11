Education group says Illinoisans gives schools low grade

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois Education Association on Tuesday released a report that shows Illinoisans do not have a high regard for public schools outside their own communities.

The association indicates in its State of Education report that 1,000 Illinois residents taking part in a poll gave a grade of ``C-“ to public schools, although they gave their local public schools an ``A” or ``B” grade. The report indicates more than half of those polled believe teachers are paid too little. Many also said they wouldn’t advise family members to become teachers. There are about 2,560 teacher positions open in Illinois.

“The State of Education Report tells us we have a long way to go when it comes to fixing the teacher shortage,” said IEA President Kathi Griffin. “The people of Illinois have spoken. We need to invest in our public schools, give our educators a louder voice at the table and truly put our students first.”

Griffin says repairing public school deficiencies is a priority among Illinois residents, above concern about crime, balancing the state’s budget and lowering taxes. She said she is hopeful state lawmakers will ``step up to the plate this legislative session” to continue investing in public schools and educators.

The poll was conducted by Normington-Petts and We Ask America and included a sample of people from across the state, said Jill Normington.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>