Done with homework: More than 200 schools in UAE cancel it

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Students at more than 250 government-run schools in the United Arab Emirates are officially done with homework.

The local National newspaper reports that, starting next week, the Education Ministry is abolishing homework in public schools in the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi to help students make the most of their time in school and have more time for other activities and their families after school.

Other countries, like Finland, have had success with less homework, which proponents argue allows children more time to think creatively and play outdoors.

The decision impacts 23 schools in Dubai and 233 in Abu Dhabi. As part of the changes, there will be no breaks between classes, which will stretch 90 minutes-long for teaching, mental stimulation and practical activities. The length of the school day will remain unchanged.

The National reported Tuesday some parents are happy about the changes, but others are worried their children will end up spending more time watching videos and playing games on devices.

Government-run schools in the UAE are free for all Emirati children, and open to foreign residents for a fee.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>