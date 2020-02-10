Little Rock schools close for 2 days over teacher sick calls

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock's schools shut down for two days starting Monday after hundreds of staff members called in sick, though the local teachers' union hinted the absences are tied to ongoing complaints about the state's control of the district.

The Little Rock School District announced late Sunday afternoon it had cancelled classes for the first two days of the week after more than 250 staff members called in sick. The 23,000-student district said the number of absences nearly doubled from recorded absences the previous week.

The decision comes after other Arkansas school districts closed because of the flu. Little Rock last week closed two elementary schools for two days because of a large number of sick students. Flu activity has been high in Arkansas and the state Department of Health says at least 36 people have died from the flu this season.

Arkansas took over Little Rock's schools in 2015 because of lagging test scores at several schools. Teachers last year went on a one-day strike last year because of the takeover and their loss of collective bargaining rights.

The union said Sunday night it couldn't discuss the medical status of individual educators because of privacy laws, but noted how hard the flu has hit the district. Little Rock Education Association President Teresa Knapp Gordon, however, also called the state's takeover part of a “confirmed sickness" in the district.

“We are sick of more than five years of state control that by the state's own measures has left our students worse off than before the state takeover,” Gordon's statement said. “”The state's treatment plan for these ailments would silence the voices of educators, ban this community from having a say in who leads our schools, and prohibit any treatment of disordered district contracts that rob resources from our students."


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
