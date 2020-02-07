Disney apologizes to school charged for showing ‘Lion King’

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has apologized to a California school that was charged a $250 licensing fee after showing the company's 2019 remake of “The Lion King” during a fundraiser.

Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley was billed by Movie Licensing USA on behalf of Disney for “illegally screening” the film at a “parent’s night out” event that raised $800 last year, KPIX-TV reported Thursday.

Since the school did not have a license with Disney, it was asked to pay $250.

PTA President David Rose said a parent bought the movie at Best Buy. School officials were shocked when they got the bill and didn't know they were breaking any rules, he said.

“The event made $800, so if we have to fork over a third of it to Disney, so be it. You know, lesson learned,” Rose told the news station.

But on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted an apology to the school on behalf of the company.

“I will personally donate to their fundraising initiative," Iger said.

Movie Licensing USA, which manages licensing for Disney and other major studios, didn't respond to KPIX's request for comment.

Disney’s remake of its 1994 animated classic made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>