No start date, more supply money now in SC education bill

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators started making progress Wednesday on a massive bill that supporters said would overhaul public education.

Senators approved about a dozen changes to the bill which is in its fourth week of debate, including an amendment that would allow districts to set their own dates to start school. Current state law doesn't allow the school year to begin for students before the third Tuesday in August.

Senators also changed the bill to double the amount given to all teachers to buy supplies to $550 a year and to pay the certification costs of first time teachers, which are around $500. Those two proposals would cost about $18 million.

Senators have not indicated when they will begin debating the bill itself.

Over 11 days of debate, senators have also discussed protections for teachers including break time and pay for extra duties and standardized testings.

The bill touches schools of every type and grade level, from prekindergarten to technical schools. The bill also covers administrative issues ranging from standardized testing to school management.

The House passed its own version in March and is passing parts of the larger bill in smaller chunks in case the massive bill doesn't pass the Senate.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>