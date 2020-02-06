Chicago student 'nervous' when official grabbed his face

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CHICAGO (AP) — Another round of tumult took over a Chicago high school Thursday when students staged a protest over a video allegedly showing a now former school official grabbing a student’s face.

A security video shows Lincoln Park High School’s former interim administrator Judith Gibbs grabbing student Jovani Muñoz’s face while a security guard stopped the 17-year-old in a hallway to question him about his school ID.

The encounter brought followed already-existing turmoil over the sudden firing Friday of interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield, and the suspension of the boys basketball season. Chicago Public Schools recently appointed Gibbs to run the school, but she resigned Wednesday saying she wasn’t a good fit.

Students on Thursday staged a sit-in inside the school before rallying outside and marching around the school to protest Gibbs' conduct toward Muñoz and the removal of their administrators.

Muñoz described his encounter with Gibbs, which happened Tuesday morning when a security guard asked him why his ID wasn’t hung around his neck per school policy. Gibbs got involved to help Muñoz find a lanyard for his ID, he said.

“She reaches for my pocket and grabs my arm,” Muñoz recalled on Thursday. “Also, she tries snatching it, and I flinch. I pull away from it. I got nervous. And right after that she grabbed my face, and I freaked out, I was like, ‘I don’t appreciate being touched like this.’”

Gibbs immediately apologized after she grabbed Muñoz's face, he said, “but the shock had just gotten to me, I couldn’t just accept the apology right there.”

Ella Wong, one of the students who organized the protests, said her schoolmate’s interaction with Gibbs shows that she wasn’t the right person to lead the school.

“CPS put the wrong person in our school, and that’s a very big deal,” Wong said. “I hope it brings more attention to what the students are doing to show how much we need our administration back.”

Much of the tension between students and the school district stems from the lack of information being released by CPS about the high school administration’s ousting.

CPS officials at a meeting on Monday told families they had four investigations into the school over allegations that include multiple instances of sexual misconduct, retaliation against witnesses, lying to families and financial mismanagement of the athletics program.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>