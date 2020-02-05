Wyoming legislation promotes hunter education in schools

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming legislative resolution seeks to make firearms and hunter safety courses a regular part of the public school curriculum.

The resolution urges the Department of Game and Fish to coordinate with the Department of Education to provide the courses as a voluntary high school physical education elective, The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday.

The measure filed with the Legislative Service Office this week is sponsored by Republican Sen. Ogden Driskill, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The non-binding resolution that has nine co-sponsors in the House and Senate would expand an established game and fish department program to provide teachers with firearms and hunting education.

The game and fish department has offered training and curriculum to any school submitting a request for more than a decade, spokeswoman Sara DiRienzo wrote in an email.

Schools with teachers willing to teach hunter education currently must gain permission from their school districts, DiRienzo said.

Hunter education was offered as an elective at 11 schools in 2019 including a high school, an elementary school and nine junior high schools.

The curriculum and materials including posters, pelts, inert firearms, and bear spray are furnished by the department.


