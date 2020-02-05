West Virginia schools superintendent Paine retiring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia schools superintendent Steven Paine announced Wednesday he is retiring later this year to tend to a family member with serious medical issues.

Paine, who joined the West Virginia Department of Education in 2003, will leave the post by the end of June or sooner depending on when his replacement is chosen.

"It has been an honor and my privilege to serve this state, the Governor, and the students of West Virginia," he said in a statement. “Unfortunately, a member of my family is facing a health crisis and I want to be fully present for my family.”

The retirement announcement comes after serious upheaval in the state's education system, with teachers holding walk-outs over the last two years.

In 2018, educators went on strike for nine-days over raises and health insurance, sparking similar movements in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arizona, Colorado, Washington state, and Los Angeles. Last February, they launched a successful two-day walkout over a wide-ranging bill that tied a pay raise to the formation of charter schools.

Then the GOP-controlled legislature, in a summertime special session that undercut the impact of a third strike, passed a bill to legalize charters as Republican leadership cited the school system's poor performance on national testing scores.

Paine also drew criticism last year when the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported he downplayed a rise in the number of homeless students as “not a significant increase.” Later, in a statement, Paine said he “in no way intended to convey that the data was not significant" but said his comments were taken out of context.

Paine was the state's deputy schools superintendent before taking on the top role between 2005 and 2011. He returned as superintendent in 2017 and is the state's 31st superintendent of schools.

“It is with regret that I accept Dr. Paine’s resignation,” said State Board of Education President Dave Perry, adding that “his leadership will be deeply missed."

The education board is moving to find a new superintendent as Paine works though his remaining time, the statement said.

“I have grown children, one grandchild who I adore, and hopes for more grandchildren in the future. It is time for me to dedicate myself to spending time with my family,” Paine said in the statement.


